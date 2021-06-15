Pennsylvania ranks No. 10 ‘most fun state’ in America

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has landed itself in the top 10 for 2021’s “most fun state in America” according to a recent WalletHub survey.

No matter what your definition of fun is, WalletHub conducted a survey of which state offers a wide variety of activities that everyone can enjoy just in time for COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed.

Overall, Pennsylvania ranks No. 10 when compared to the 50 states across 26 key indicator metrics, the website said.

Each metric, separated by “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife,” had a combined score of 100 points. Thus, they were able to determine an unbiased form of “fun.”

Pennsylvania had a total score of 42.47.

More specifically, Pennsylvania ranks No. 9 when it comes to “Entertainment & Recreation” and No. 11 in terms of “Nightlife.”

Another honorable mention for Pennsylvania includes being No. 5 for most golf courses and country clubs per capita.

In terms of most fun cities across the nation, WalletHub’s study reports that Philadelphia is ranked as No. 20 and Pittsburgh is ranked at No. 28.