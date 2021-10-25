Pennsylvania priest pleads in case of assaulting 11-year-old boy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Fayette County priest has pleaded no contest to repeatedly assaulting an 11- year-old altar boy starting in 2004 and continuing until the boy was 14, according to the Attorney General.

Andrew Kawecki was charged by the Office of Attorney General in August 2020 after a victim reported to investigators that Kawecki forced sexual encounters with the victim starting when he was 11 years old.

“Kawecki’s plea today is a confirmation that we will always hold anyone who abuses children accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We prosecute these cases because we have a duty to protect children, empower survivors to reclaim their own voice, and seek justice to move forward with the lives still in front of them. No coverup is too complete, no institution too powerful, to stop us from doing our job.”

The assaults continued for three years in the back room of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance where Father Kawecki prepared for services before mass.