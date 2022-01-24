Pennsylvania opens lottery for rare Van Winkle whiskeys

FILE – In this May 20, 2009, file photo, Jeff Arnett, the master distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn., drills a hole in a barrel of whiskey in one of the aging houses at the distillery. The former top distiller at Jack Daniel’s announced on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, that he and several partners are setting up shop for a new whiskey distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another rare whiskey lottery, this time with the Van Winkle line of bourbons, is open to register, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Monday.

Through its Limited Release Lottery, the PLCB is giving residents the opportunity to purchase 1,208 rare whiskeys. Residents and licensees will have until Friday, Jan. 28 to enter one or more of the drawings.

The rare, Tennesee whiskeys are the Van Winkle line of bourbons, which are the most sought after in the world. Wine enthusiast magazine and the World Spirits Championship have rated the 20-year-old bourbons 99 out of 100 points.

Separate drawings will be conducted for each of these limited realize whiskeys and lottery participants may opt into one or several of the drawings.

The drawings will be held in the following order:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 31 bottles for individual consumers, 10 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 59 bottles for individual consumers, 19 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 70 bottles for individual consumers, 23 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 211 bottles for individual consumers, 70 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 537 bottles for individual consumers, 178 bottles for licensees

Limited Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees over the age of 21.

To enter the drawings, visit the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com.