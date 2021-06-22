Pennsylvania masking order ends June 28; experts encourage people to get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s requirement that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents continue to wear masks will end, Monday, June 28. The goal was to have 70% of the population ages 18 and over fully vaccinated, but that is unlikely.

A spokesperson with the Department of Health says they will continue to educate people about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Dr. Nancy Mimm, an assistant professor of Population Health at Harrisburg University, says we must continue to move forward.

“There is no need to panic if we fall short of the vaccination goals,” Mimm said. “It is important that vaccination efforts continue statewide, especially among pregnant women and the elderly.”

Vaccine shots are readily available at most pharmacy convenience stores including Rite-Aid, Walgreens and GIANT/MARTIN’S