Pennsylvania man pleads not guilty to vandalizing California synagogue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from vandalism of a Southern California synagogue.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says Anton Nathaniel Redding of Millersville, Pennsylvania, entered the plea Monday in Los Angeles to one felony count each of vandalism of religious property and second-degree burglary.

Deputy District Attorney Rachel Hardiman says the criminal complaint includes a hate-crime allegation.

Redding is accused of breaking into the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills on Dec. 14 and damaging property and holy books.

Police say they tracked Redding to Kona, Hawaii, where he was arrested.