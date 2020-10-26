Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announces seasonal job opportunities with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) encouraged people looking for extra holiday cash to apply for seasonal job opportunities at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the state.

Whether you’re a retiree looking for a part-time job, a college student looking to work over winter break, or a gift-giver seeking extra money for the holidays, we need you at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores this November and December. We have seasonal jobs open in every county in the state. We’re looking for friendly, motivated people who love a fast-paced environment, who want to help our customers, and who will help keep our stores well-stocked and clean through this busy time of year. Tim Holden, PLCB Chairman



The PLCB needs part-time help between early November and early January 2021. Seasonal positions pay $13 an hour. While evening and weekend help is most-sought, there are no minimum hour requirements.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits seasonal positions offer the opportunity for employees to move to regular part-time work after the season ends. For those not seeking regular part-time work, seasonal employees can be called back during other seasonal opportunities, like in the summer and in subsequent holiday seasons.

These jobs are open to non-Commonwealth employees only, and applications must be submitted online by visiting lcb.pa.gov, then clicking on Join Our Team, then Employment, then Seasonal Opportunities.