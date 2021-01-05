Pennsylvania licensing system unavailable for hunters, anglers and boaters week of Jan. 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is recommending those planning to participate early in 2021 hunting, fishing and boating should purchase their licenses before Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Beginning on Jan. 12, at 12:01 a.m., Pennsylvania’s Automated Licensing System (PALS) will be unavailable for a week. Fishing licenses also will not be available.

The temporary shutdown is due to an upgrade to a new licensing system. More information on the system is expected to be released at a later date.

Anyone in need of an archery, muzzleloader, migratory bird license or shooting-range permits can purchase through the Outdoor Shop, the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting a retail license issuing agent.

The release also informs hunters will not be able to report harvests online during the time that PALS is unavailable, but can continue to report through the mail

In addition, those needing to report harvests by phone during this time should call 1-833-463-6293. Those with questions or needing assistance with a license issue can call the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters at 1-888-888-3459

The latest from WTAJ