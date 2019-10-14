Pennsylvania lawmaker has new plan to reduce property taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After years of lawmakers trying and failing to pass bills to eliminate school property taxes, a state representative is trying a different approach.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) plans to introduce a bill that would establish a property tax relief rebate program.​ The proposal would provide an $800 rebate to all property taxpayers for their school property taxes and a $50 rebate to renters.

The program would be paid for by increasing the personal income tax from 3.07% to 3.49%. The bill also would expand the sales tax to certain luxury items and services like professional sports, entertainment, massages and spas.​

“For decades, the Legislature has been working hard to reduce and eliminate school property taxes. The problem is it’s just a little difficult to find $14 billion,” Pashinski said.

The bill has not yet officially been introduced in the House.​