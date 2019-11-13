Pennsylvania lawmaker accused of driving under influence

Live Now
ENOLA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker faces a charge of driving under the influence after being stopped two months ago in suburban Harrisburg.

Police say 26-year-old Democratic Rep. Brandon Markosek of Allegheny County was going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone when he was pulled over around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The police affidavit says Markosek smelled slightly of alcohol and told an officer he’d had two drinks at a nearby restaurant. He also said he was taking anti-anxiety medication.

Police say his blood test indicated an alcohol level of 0.058%, below the state’s limit for driving of 0.08%.

House Democratic spokesman Bill Patton called the arrest puzzling and declined further comment.

Markosek was elected last year to a seat previously held by his father. Pennlive.com first reported the charge.

