HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Environmental Protection (DEP), along with their several partners, highlighted Pennsylvania’s forward momentum in its work related to electric vehicles (EV).

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funds for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years.

Additionally, $2.5 billion is available in discretionary grant funding. There are more than 31,000 EVs registered in Pennsylvania, nearly triple the roughly 9,700 that were registered in March 2019.

PennDOT and DEP, along with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL highlighted the administration that is putting the commonwealth in a solid position to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“Transportation is changing every day,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a great opportunity, and I’m proud of the progress that we – along with our partners – have made to prepare Pennsylvania for a future filled with electric vehicles.”