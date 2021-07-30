Pennsylvania launches plan to sustain state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) released a plan to sustain the well-being of Pennsylvania’s state parks.
Governor Tom Wolf visited Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County on July 30 to discuss the plan. He noted that the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and recreational opportunities in state parks and forests was critical to our mental and physical health during the pandemic.
“As we get back on track, we need to ensure generations to come will have the same opportunities, and that all Pennsylvanians feel connected to their state parks,” Gov. Wolf said.
The plan will focus on caring and improving Pennsylvania’s state parks over the next 25 years. It was built based on surveys conducted by Penn State University in 2017 and 2018. In total, the DCNR will utilize 87 different strategies that focus on five different categories: outdoor recreation opportunities, overnight accommodations, services and facilities, natural and cultural resources and paying for state parks.
KEY STRATEGIES
- Promote state parks as safe and welcoming;
- Evaluate and update visitor information and programs to include untold stories and improve inaccuracies of cultural stories;
- Improve transportation options to state parks to broaden access;
- Improve accessibility to all water-based recreation;
- Ensure state parks are adequately funded including reducing costs and improving efficiencies, demolishing buildings that are costly and have no historical significance, modernizing maintenance plans, minimizing duplication of outdoor recreational services, and increasing annual state appropriations for general operations so that fees collected in state parks can be used for maintenance;
- Identify the need for additional trails and trail connectivity from state parks to communities;
- Enhance river and stream-based recreational access;
- Work with stakeholders and communities on solutions to address high-density visitation and evaluate options to add to state park lands to meet growing demands;
- Partner with outdoor recreation businesses and organizations to pilot new activities;
- Meet increased demand and changing overnight accommodation needs;
- Work with concession operators to improve service including more environmentally sustainable operations and flexible options such as food trucks;
- Designate more areas that conserve ecological, geological, and cultural resources;
- Plan for ecological connectivity and species migration that responds to climate change;
- Eliminate mowed turf to improve habitat
- Develop a night sky management program and enhance night sky viewing