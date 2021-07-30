Pennsylvania launches plan to sustain state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) released a plan to sustain the well-being of Pennsylvania’s state parks.

Governor Tom Wolf visited Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County on July 30 to discuss the plan. He noted that the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and recreational opportunities in state parks and forests was critical to our mental and physical health during the pandemic.

“As we get back on track, we need to ensure generations to come will have the same opportunities, and that all Pennsylvanians feel connected to their state parks,” Gov. Wolf said.

The plan will focus on caring and improving Pennsylvania’s state parks over the next 25 years. It was built based on surveys conducted by Penn State University in 2017 and 2018. In total, the DCNR will utilize 87 different strategies that focus on five different categories: outdoor recreation opportunities, overnight accommodations, services and facilities, natural and cultural resources and paying for state parks.

KEY STRATEGIES