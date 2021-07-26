Pennsylvania in Top 25 for best public school systems in America

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania landed its spot as the 24th best school system in America, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The personal finance site analyzed all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and rated the top-performing school systems based on 32 relevant metrics, such as math (Pennsylvania ranked No. 9) and reading (No. 15) test scores, percentage of licensed or certified public K-12 teachers (No. 14) and median ACT (No. 8) and SAT (No. 27) test scores.

Pennsylvania also ranked No. 8 in the U.S. in school spending, which, according to WalletHub, refers to “Total Current Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Day Schools per Student.”

The top five states include Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia and New Hampshire.

On the flip side, the lowest five states are New Mexico, Louisiana, Arizona, Alaska and Alabama.

For more information regarding the study, visit the WalletHub website.