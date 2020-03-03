Pennsylvania hockey fan gives back to veterans using hockey sticks

(WHTM) — A Hershey Bears fan found a way to give back to his heroes by taking broken hockey sticks and turning them into walking canes.

Dave Smith has been using his wood crafting talents to create these canes and give them to veterans while expecting nothing in return.

The Hershey Bears lead the AHL’s Atlantic Division, and its got chocolate town buzzing.

Support from fans like season ticket holder Dave Smith.

Dave spends every morning watching practice checking on a team he’s loved for almost 70 years.

But he’s also here for a different purpose, that’s where Dave comes in.

“If he wasn’t there, they would basically go in the trash can and just go to the dump,” said Dillon Filepas: Assistant Equipment Manager.

Instead, when practice is over, they go to Dave’s house in Palmyra and into his basement workshop where Dave gets to work.

“It’s something to keep me busy, keep me active, and I guess to keep me upright and breathing so its something to do,” said Dave Smith.

Dave transforms hockey sticks into canes to be given to veterans.

Veterans like his father, father in law, son, and grandsons.

Inspired by former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, Dave has made 400 of these canes in just seven years.

So as Dave crafts the canes, the Bears get game ready.

Fans are filing in on Hometown Heroes Night.

Honoring the first responders and veterans in attendance.

Dave is a man on a mission.

Because he has a very important role in the second period.

At all home games, Dave picks a veteran and delivers a handcrafted cane for many like Marine Sergent Kolynn Kelley, a veteran of the Korean war.

“Awesome, yes that’s awesome, I am just overwhelmed,” Kolynn Kelley: Korean War Veteran.

When the final horn sounds, Dave smith wants no recognition.

He’s just another fan in the crowd.