Pennsylvania governor has $2.2M to help Democrats win seats

HARRISBURG, (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will have at least a couple million dollars to spend in this year’s legislative elections to help his fellow Democrats pick up seats and aid his push for priorities that stalled in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

A campaign spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Wolf’s campaign had $2.2 million heading into 2020 to help elect Democrats to the state Legislature.

Wolf is renewing his push to raise the minimum wage and to win approval of a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production to underwrite a $4.5 billion “Restore Pennsylvania” infrastructure program.