Pennsylvania Game Commission to host game lands wildlife habitat tours

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission plans on hosting a state game lands wildlife habitat tour this Sunday to highlight habitat enhancement, infrastructure improvements and hunting opportunities.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Director Michael Beahm, the free tour will take place at State Game Lands 26, a 12,000-acre tract in Blue Knob State Park of Bedford County, from noon until 3 p.m.

“This tour will showcase what the Game Commission wildlife habitat, forestry, and biology staff have accomplished for wildlife on public lands,” Beahm said in a press release. “Our staff have devoted a lot of time planning and performing habitat improvements that have immediate and long-term benefits for both game and nongame species.”

The tour begins just off Route 869 near the Bedford/Cambria County line and covers approximately seven miles, the release noted.

It’s reported that those who participate will enjoy the historic aspect and quality habitat improvements conducted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission habitat crews in partnership with organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Furthermore, work by the Commission’s forestry staff will be showcased with the viewing of vast timber production brought forth through timber sales and timber stand improvements.

Bedford County isn’t the only location that will offer wildlife habitat tours.

On Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a self-guided, one-way driving tour that highlights mountainous terrain and fall foliage on the Alleghany Front in Cambria County at State Game Lands 108, according to the Commission’s website.

This tour will highlight items such as a rehabilitated strip-mine area that was converted into a small-game habitat where the Commission releases pheasants. The area also serves as a study area for grassland nesting birds as well as endangered northern harriers, hawks and short-eared owls.

Additionally. participants will learn about several forestry projects designed to improve habitat for wildlife along the route.

The tour begins at the game lands access road approximately three-tenths of a mile north of Frugality along Route 53 in White Township and concludes on state Route 865 near Blandburg in Reade Township.

For more information, head to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.