LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Fire Department was quick to act when a dog got stuck in a storm drain.

Lancaster Township Fire Captain Greg Leman says the owner was walking her 12-year-old Tennessee Hound named Bilbo when he ran into the storm drain.

Firefighters used a sledgehammer to loosen the grate and rescued Bilbo, coaxing him with crackers. Bilbo was not injured during the ordeal.