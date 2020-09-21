Pennsylvania DHS Secretary warns of potential SNAP scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller advised Pennsylvanians on Monday of a potential text messaging scam telling people they are selected to receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.

DHS and other government agencies do not and will not solicit participation in SNAP or any other public assistance programs via text, and Pennsylvanians should not reply or share any personal information if they are contacted in this manner.

We are all living through difficult times, and unfortunately, there are people who will try to take advantage of others who may need help meeting essential needs. If you receive unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that you qualify for assistance then asking for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Do not respond, and delete the message so you do not get caught in an identity theft scam. DHS Secretary Teresa Miller



The United States Department of Agriculture publishes information about potential SNAP scams, but Pennsylvanians should always be aware of the threat of phishing schemes through unsolicited calls and text messages.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance. Clients in all counties can call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930.

Applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. All Pennsylvanians experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic, a lost job, or a change in income are encouraged to apply and see if they qualify for assistance with food, health care, and other essential needs.