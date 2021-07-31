Pennsylvania court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2020 file photo shown is a general view of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania voters will pick four new members of the statewide appeals courts this fall, including the contest to fill a spot on the state Supreme Court open because a veteran justice will soon reach 75, the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) (WTAJ) — Six sitting judges and two lawyers are hoping Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats.

The vacancies that are up for grabs in the November election include a seat on the state Supreme Court, where Justice Thomas Saylor is retiring.

There is also an opening on Superior Court and two on Commonwealth Court. A publicly streamed virtual forum for the judicial races is planned for late September.

It’s being sponsored by Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts and the Free Library of Philadelphia.