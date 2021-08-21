Pennsylvania county sues over decertified voting system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county in southern Pennsylvania is suing over last month’s decertification of its voting machines, and asking a court to reverse the order by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s top elections official.

In the suit filed Wednesday in Commonwealth Court, Fulton County said it had complied with the guidance in force at the time for the inspection of voting machines by third-party vendors.

The lawsuit also said Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid should have re-examined the machines before decertifying them.

Degraffenreid ordered the machines decertified after Fulton County agreed to an “audit” amid former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.