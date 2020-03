HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today, March 26, that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.

There are currently 14 in our 10-county viewing area.

Blair County – 1

Cambria County – 1

Centre County – 9

Clearfield County – 2

Somerset – 2

Please be sure to stay home and social distance yourself. We’re all in this together.