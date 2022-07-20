HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is certifying the results of primary elections from 64 of 67 counties.

It’s leaving out three counties in a growing legal dispute over whether to count mail-in ballots on which the voter didn’t handwrite a date. Governor Tom Wolf’s Department of State said Wednesday, July 20 that certification of the remaining three counties will occur once litigation is resolved.

Those counties are Berks, Fayette and Lancaster. The May 17 primary election included nominating contests for U.S. Senate and governor.

The department sued the three counties last week. Fayette County says the state can’t legally force it to count those ballots. Plus, it says courts haven’t yet settled separate lawsuits over the ballots.