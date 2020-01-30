Pennsylvania boy battling cancer surprised with Disney trip

(KYW) — Baby Vincent is gearing up for a trip to Disney World.

“It’s nice to be able to do this together. That’s the great thing about vincent. He’s the happiest go lucky kid around,” said Ramin Nowroozi: Dad.

At four months old, Vincent was diagnosed with a rare form of fast-growing brain cancer. On Monday, the family found out the cancer is back. The Delco group and surrounding community stepped in to grant a wish.

“To have a community step up and say we want to make this happen for you and your family knowing how important it is for us to make these memories and have this possibly only opportunity to go is phenomenal,” said Natalie Nowroozi: Mom.

Big sister Mina found out today that instead of going to school, she will be getting on a plane.

“This is Vincent’s first time and our first time as a family with vincent, so I’m really happy and excited,” said Mina: Big Sister.

“We know how risky every surgery is, and the treatment following is just as risky,” said Ramin.

So this was the perfect time to whisk the family away to make some memories.

“After being apart so much in the past year, it’s nice, especially for mina, to make these memories with her brother,” said Ramin.

“I’ve really been looking forward to going on the avatar ride and animal kingdom. I really want to go on the dumbo ride with vincent,” said Mina.

The family had very little time to pack and get ready.

“I haven’t bought diapers in nine years,” said Natalie: Mom.

And just like that, with less than 36 hours to put the plan together.

“We got a limo. We got a police escort. We’re gonna go see mickey, right?? Woohoo!! Let’s do it,” said Frank Crinite: Delco Group.

The family is off to Disney World.