Pennie’s two-year anniversary encourages health coverage enrollment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration commemorated the two-year anniversary of Pennsylvania’s state-based health exchange “Pennie” Wednesday.

Pennie was established as a state-affiliated entity within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through Act 42 of 2019. Pennie was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on July 2, 2019 after passing unanimously through both chambers of the General Assembly.

To date, more than 335,000 consumers have enrolled for coverage through Pennie and, because of the American Rescue Plan, average premiums after subsidies have dropped by half since the beginning of the year, down to $86 a month.

The open enrollment deadline to apply for health coverage with significant savings for 2021 is Sunday, Aug. 15.

“The unique opportunity created by the COVID-19 Enrollment Period and the effectuation of the American Rescue Plan has increased and expanded savings through Pennie, creating a pathway to affordable coverage and financial protection to more Pennsylvanians. Pennie’s top priority is to connect Pennsylvanians to quality, affordable health coverage; and there has never been a better opportunity to do so,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Department Commissioner Jessica Altman. “We strongly encourage anyone who is uninsured to apply through Pennie before the deadline Sunday.”

Since the enrollment period began on February 15, over 60,000 new customers have signed up for coverage through Pennie.

Uninsured Pennsylvanians seeking coverage can apply at pennie.com to receive the 2021 savings.