Pennie offering COVID-19 enrollment period for PA residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennie, the state-based health insurance marketplace, is offering a COVID-19 enrollment period until May 15.

This enrollment period is for uninsured Pennsylvanians and in-line with President Biden’s executive order to improve access to affordable healthcare.

Any current Pennie customers are not obligated to change their plans if they are satisfied with their current coverage for 2021.

“The economic and public health implications of the pandemic have only strengthened the argument that accessible and affordable health insurance is a necessity,” Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman said. “As COVID-19 has universally impacted Pennsylvanians, we felt it was an imperative to re-open Pennie, allowing the uninsured and the underinsured to get coverage and access financial assistance to help pay for it.”

Customers enrolling during the COVID-19 period will receive their coverage the following month. For example: applying in February will guarantee coverage on March 1. To apply, visit Pennie’s website.