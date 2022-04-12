HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.

The survey is available through April 29 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are completely anonymous.

The 17-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

“Winter operations are among our core services and our team takes pride in their mission,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Through this survey, the public can help us measure expectations and identify education opportunities.”

Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

During the winter, www.511PA.com offers its standard traffic and incident information while adding PennDOT plow-truck locations, winter roadway conditions, and other services.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

As construction season begins, information on projects occurring or being bid this year is viewable at www.projects.PennDOT.gov. Subscribe to travel alerts in a specific area on the Regional Offices page or subscribe to statewide PennDOT news.