PennDOT to place vehicle restrictions for Sunday storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT plans to implement vehicle restrictions on Jan. 31 in response to upcoming winter weather.

Restrictions will be placed on the following roadways as of 12 p.m. on Jan. 31. Additional restrictions could be added depending on changes conditions.

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line;

The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions; and

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions.

Under Tier 1, these vehicles will not be permitted on the roadways mentioned above:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

For traffic updates in real time, visit 511PA.