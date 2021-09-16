PennDOT, state police highlight importance of child seat checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (PATIPP) encourage drivers to take advantage of safety seat checks.

Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 is National Child Passenger Safety Week (CPSW) with Saturday, Sept. 25 designated as “National Seat Check Saturday.” During the week, car seat checks will be held across the state to ensure safety for young motorists.

“PennDOT urges all parents and caregivers to take time this week to learn more about the importance of correctly selecting, installing and using car seats, booster seats, and seat belts,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

Child Passenger Seat Checks allow for department personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians to assist caregivers in proper seat fittings. At these events, technicians will:

Checks seats for sustainability

Give instruction on the proper installation and install seat(s)

Teach how to properly harness a child in a seat

Check seats for recalls

“Keeping our youngest passengers safe should be a priority for everyone. Troopers who are certified as child passenger safety seat technicians are available to assist anyone who has questions or needs help installing a child seat,” Colonel Robert Evanchick, Commissioner of the PSP, said.

For a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, visit the PSP Public Safety webpage.