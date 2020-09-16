PennDOT resumes issuing REAL ID after pausing due to pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that it has resumed issuing REAL IDs at reopened Driver License Centers offering driver license services throughout the state.

PennDOT paused REAL ID issuance throughout the state in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021.

REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania.

There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID; PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.

REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes. A federally-acceptable form of identification (whether it’s a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, a valid U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID, etc.) must now be used on and after October 1, 2021 as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building that requires a federally acceptable form of identification ID for access.

Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

Proof of Identity: Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport;

Social security card, in current legal name; Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: Examples include a current, unexpired PA driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and

