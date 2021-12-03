PennDOT releases highlights to 2021 construction season in two districts

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT released the highlights of the many highway improvement projects that took place within District 9 and District 2 this year at an event with the Wolf Administration.
District 9 covers Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties.
District 2 covers Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter Counties.
District 9 Highlights
Overall:
- approximately 92 miles of paving
- approximately 41 bridges were repaired or replaced
- approximately 378 miles of roadway were seal coated
District 9 saw over $98 million worth of constriction projects on area roadways, District Executive Thomas Prestash said.
Notable projects completed:
- Route 1001, Route 4004 (Goods Lane) to Route 764 resurfacing, Blair County, $6.2 million
- Route 219 Carrolltown improvements, Cambria County, $6 million
- Route 403, Somerset County line to Route 56 resurfacing, Cambria County, $4.2 million
- Route 2047, Brotherton Road to Berlin/Somerset interchange, Somerset County, $10 million
- Bridge preservations over PA Turnpike, Bedford/Somerset counties, $6.3 million
- U.S. 22/North Juniata Street intersection realignment and bridge rehabilitation, Blair County, $3.2 million
- Route 22, Mifflin County line to Route 1010 resurfacing, Huntingdon County, $7 million
- Route 26, Jackson Corner slide repair, Huntingdon County, $1.8 million
- Route 219, Meyersdale bypass resurfacing, Somerset County, $7.5 million
- Route 219, McNally Bridge preservation, Somerset County, $2.2 million
- Route 22, U.S. 22 interchanges concrete rehabilitation, Cambria County, $7.4 million
Projects for next year:
- Route 3016, Lulay Street to Demuth Street corridor safety improvement, Cambria County, $7.7 million
- I-99 Turnpike to Sproul/Claysburg resurfacing, Bedford/Blair counties, $9.3 million
- I-70, Breezewood to Fulton County line resurfacing, Bedford County, $19.2 million
- Route 3011, Franklin Street improvements, Cambria County, $1.3 million
- Route 160, Route 756 intersection realignment, Cambria County, $1.8 million
District 2 Highlights
Overall:
- approximately 70 miles of paving
- approximately 34 bridges were repaired or replaced
- approximately 428 miles of roadway were seal coated
This year, District 2 saw over $96 million worth of construction projects on roadways, according to District Executive Tom Zurat.
Notable projects completed:
- Route 153 reconstruction of Front Street in Clearfield Borough with waterline, signal, and sidewalk improvements in Clearfield County, $3.7 million
- I-99 highway restoration including patching and overlay of existing concrete roadway, guiderail and drainage in Centre County, $4.6 million
- Route 2015 betterment as part of the Potters Mills Gap Project in Centre County, $9.7 million
- Route 949 box culvert replacement over Maxwell Run in Elk County, $1.1 million
- Route 146 bridge replacement over Red Mill Brook in McKean County, $1.2 million
- Route 3002, 4th Street/Business 22 resurfacing in Grantville Township and Lewistown Borough in Mifflin County, $3.4 million
- Route 1001 bridge replacement over Cushing Creek in Potter County, $900,000
Projects for next year:
- I-80 bridge replacements at the 123/Woodland interchange and reconstruction on SR 970 in Clearfield County, $18 million
- Route 322 widening, safety improvements, and addition of a turn lane in Decatur Township in Clearfield County, $8.1 million
- I-80/A18; Local interchange for SR 26/I-80 in Centre County east of I-80 exit 161, $52 million
- Route 64/Route 550 intersection realignment in Centre County, $3.7 million
- Route 150 City of Lock Haven signal upgrades in Clinton County, $2.8 million
- U.S. Route 6 betterment in the borough of Port Allegany, McKean County, $1.3 million
For more details on the 2021 accomplishments, head to the District 9 or District 2 pages of PennDOT’s website.
