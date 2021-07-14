PennDOT releases crash data from 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has released crash data and statistics from crashes in Pennsylvania in 2020, where over 100,000 crashes were reported.



In total, 104,475 crashes were reported across the commonwealth in 2020. The crashes resulted in 1,129 deaths and 61,248 injuries. PennDOT said the total number of crashes is the lowest total since 1950 when 113,748 crashes were reported.

What do those crash reports look like when you break them down over the course of 2020? According to PennDOT, 286 traffic crashes happened each day, which is about 12 crashes every hour. Three people were fatally injured in crashes each day in Pennsylvania, which amounts to one fatality every eight hours, according to the 2020 crash report.

2020 OVERSIGHT

• Each day 168 persons were injured in reportable crashes (about 7 injuries every hour).

Based on Pennsylvania’s 2019 population (12,801,989 people):

• 1 out of every 57 people was involved in a reportable traffic crash.

• 1 out of every 11,339 people was fatally injured in a reportable traffic crash.

• 1 out of every 209 people was injured in a reportable traffic crash.

Data analyzing five-year trends in fatalities and injuries from the 2020 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics provided by PennDOT.

CRASHES BY TYPE

PennDOT broke down crashes by their crash type (rear-end, sideswipe, etc.)

Hit Fixed Object: 30.6% of crashes, 35.0% of fatalities

Angle: 27.4% of crashes, 23.8% of fatalities

Rear End: 18.5% of crashes, 7.3% of fatalities

Sideswipe: 7.4% of crashes, 2.6% of fatalities

Hit Pedestrian: 2.6% of crashes, 12.3% of fatalities

Head-On: 4.6% of crashes, 10.1% of fatalities

Other: 8.9% of crashes. 9.0% of fatalities

ALCOHOL RELATED CRASHES

Alcohol-related crashes decreased in 2020 with 7,700 in total. That is in comparison to 9,380 alcohol-related crashes in 2019. According to the crash data, 17% of the fatalities in drivers age 16-20 were drinking drivers.

Looking at traffic fatalities from all age groups, alcohol-related fatalities accounted for 26% of total crashes (293).