PennDOT releases annual Highway Safety Survey, requests responses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking motorists’ input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey.

“Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said, in a press release.

The survey is available on PennDOT’s website through August 23 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses, including the “comments” fields, are anonymous.

“The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities” Gramian continued.

Nearly 8,000 people responded to last year’s survey, answering questions about safety habits such as seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving. Notably, nearly 91 percent of respondents said they always wear a seat belt and approximately 88 percent said they never drive while impaired. When asked how often they choose to exceed the posted speed limit, nearly 84 percent of respondents said they speed at least some of the time.

For more information on our highway safety efforts, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.