PennDOT reduces speed limit on some interstates as heavy rainfall continues

(WTAJ)– Due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reduced speed limits on a couple of interstates.

Interstate 80 between Interstate 99 and the New Jersey Border as well as Interstate 81 between Route 39 and Interstate 80 will have a reduced speed limit to 55 miles per hour.

PennDOT also wants drivers to take notice that more speed restrictions on other roadways may be put into effect as the storm progresses.

Restrictions will be communicated by message boards, smartphone apps and also on 511PA’s website.

PennDOT also wants to warn drivers to not drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly moving water can very much wash a car from a roadway and it is also possible that the road underneath the water may not be intact.

For more information visit PennDOT’s website.