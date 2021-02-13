PennDOT places vehicle restrictions ahead of winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is implementing vehicle restrictions across the commonwealth in response to a possible winter storm.

These restrictions will go into place at noon on Feb. 13 and will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal, according to PennDOT.

What roads are restricted?

The following roadways will be under a Tier 1 restriction at noon:

The entire length of Interstate 76/276 (PA Turnpike mainline ) in both directions

) in both directions The entire length of Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) in both directions

PennDOT said vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways as of 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 13:

The entire length of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in both directions

in both directions The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions

in both directions Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 80

from the Maryland border to Interstate 80 The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions

in both directions The entire length of Interstate 95 in both directions

in both directions The entire length of Interstate 176 in both directions

in both directions The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions

in both directions The entire length of Interstate 295 in both directions

in both directions The entire length of Interstate 476 (non-tolled portion) in both directions

in both directions The entire length of Interstate 676 in both directions

What’s a Tier 1 Restriction?

Under Tier 1, these vehicles are not permitted on the roadways mentioned above:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)

Motorcycles

Additional restrictions could be added depending on weather conditions. PennDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution and reduce your speed. Drivers can also visit 511PA to stay updated on accidents and changes in traffic patterns.