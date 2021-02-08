PennDOT offices to close for Presidents’ Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed from Feb. 13-15 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

This includes the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg.

Anyone that needs to obtain forms, publications and driver training manuals can do so through PennDOT’s website.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.