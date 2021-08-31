PennDOT offices closed for Labor Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed from Sept. 4 until Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

This includes the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Any customers will still be able to obtain forms, publications and driving training manuals throughout the closure on PennDOT’s website.