PennDOT offices closed for Independence Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed from July 3 to 5 in observance of Independence Day.

This includes the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, customers will still be able to obtain forms, publications and driver training manuals on their PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The services include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services, according to PennDOT.

If you would like to check the conditions of major roadways, you can visit 511PA online or through their mobile app for the latest updates.