PennDOT license, photo centers closed New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All driver’s license and photo centers from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be closed on Sat. Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The Pittsburgh Driver License Center and all services at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will also be closed starting Friday, Dec. 31.

Customers will still be able to obtain a variety of services, including forms and driver training manuals on PennDOT’s website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

There are no additional fees for using online services.