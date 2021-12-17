PennDOT license, photo centers closed for Christmas

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All driver’s license and photo centers from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be closed Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

The Pittsburgh Driver License Center and all services at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will also be closed Dec. 24.

Customers will still be able to obtain a variety of services, including forms and driver training manuals on PennDOT’s website.

