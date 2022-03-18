HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Friday. March 18 that the use of weight class stickers has been eliminated. which was started back on Jan. 29.

This was done as the department continues to focus on modernization and streamlining processes, as well as making it an added convenience to customers.

“Historically, trucks with a registered weight of 5,001 pounds or greater were required to display a truck weight class sticker on the inside of the windshield of their vehicle,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “This was an antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners. The reliable way to determine the vehicle’s registered weight is for the law enforcement officer to review the current registration card.”

A vehicle’s weight classification is printed on the registration card within the vehicle. Eliminating these stickers will have no change when it comes to revenue as application fees are collected by already established fee schedules,

“Elimination of weight class stickers is a win-win for PennDOT and the trucking industry, saving costs and cutting needless red tape,” Rebecca Oyler, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) President and CEO said. “PMTA has long supported this change and is pleased with this final rulemaking, which will benefit the owners of an estimated 1.6 million commercial and non-commercial vehicles.”

Originally, PennDOT published its intent to eliminate the stickers in the Pennsylvania Bulletin in May of 2020.

All motor vehicle forms and publications related to weight class stickers are being updated to remove the reference of a weight class sticker. The updated forms can be found by clicking here. For more information on eliminating the weight class stickers, click here.