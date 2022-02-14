PennDOT driver license centers closed for Presidents Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All driver’s license and photo centers will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 19, through Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of drivers and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website at dmv.pa.gov. These services are available 24/7 and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2022 is available online.

As always, PennDOT is reminding motorists that they can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.