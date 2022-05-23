HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — All driver’s license and photo centers will be closed from Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day, according to PennDOT.

Customers can still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov.

PennDOT said driver and vehicle online services are available 24/7 and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renews; driver history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

There are no additional fees for using online services.