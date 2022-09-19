PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that according to department data, fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts.

“We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “While they aren’t the right option in every intersection, we’re pleased that they help to make our roadways safer.”

PennDOT recently reviewed data for 36 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. These roundabouts were selected based on having at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built. This accounts for a total of 387 before years and 220 after years of data.

Department data from 2002 through 2021 – based on police-submitted crash reports and weighted based on the number of before and after years, but not for increases in traffic volume – shows the following:

Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 76%;

Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 22%;

Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 70%; and

Total number of crashes decreased by 9%.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Roundabouts are frequently installed to address intersections with safety issues but may also be installed to improve traffic flow as well as other reasons such as traffic calming, and to facilitate pedestrian mobility.