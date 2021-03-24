PennDOT commercial product extensions to expire March 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportations (PennDOT) is reminding Pennsylvanians that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will end after the current extension expires for residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts. There are no plans to implement additional extensions at this time.

The final extension is currently in place for the following products’ expiration dates, and no further extensions will be given on these products:

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021, is extended through March 31, 2021.

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021, is extended through March 31, 2021.

Customers with commercial products that are covered by the extension but have not yet been renewed are encouraged to renew their CDL products as soon as possible by March 31, 2021.

Additionally, expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on August 31, 2020.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.