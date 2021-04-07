PennDOT accepting unsolicited public-private partnership proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PennDOT Office of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced it is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from the private sector until the end of the month.

The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned projects and infrastructure and ends April 30, according to a press release. The private sector can submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes including roads, bridges, rail, aviation and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

Instructions on how to submit a project and information on the unsolicited proposal review process can be found on the state’s P3 website.

The private sector can also submit applications for non-PennDOT-owned assets directly to the P3 board during this time.

It’s reported the state’s P3 law allows PennDOT and other transportation authorities and commissions to partner with private companies to participate in delivering, maintaining and financing transportation-related projects.

If the board determines a state operation would be more cost-effectively administered by a private company, the company will be authorized to submit a proposal and enter into a contract to either completely or partially take over that operation for a defined period of time.