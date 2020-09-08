Penn State Health nursing students quarantined after COVID-19 cases confirmed

(WTAJ) — Undergraduate students at the Penn State School of Nursing in Hershey have been placed under a mandatory quarantine of at least 10 days as a precautionary measure after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, a College of Medicine spokesperson said there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among nursing students last week after they arrived for their first round of clinical rotations.



The students will be quarantined until at least Sept. 14. This does not impact College of Nursing students currently at the University Park campus.