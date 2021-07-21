Penn State College of Medicine receives $2.2 million for research fellowship

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University’s College of Medicine has received $2.2 million from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to address physical and mental health crises.

The funding will establish a primary care research fellowship, which will also address the opioid and mental health crises that affect communities across Central Pennsylvania. According to Penn State, senior researchers will partner with experts across Penn State campuses.

According to a health needs assessment conducted by Penn State, Pennsylvania had over 4,400 fatal drug overdoses in 2018, which was third in the United States.

“The mental health and substance use disorder crises that affected our state before the pandemic have only worsened in the past year and a half,” Dr. David Rabago, professor and vice-chair of faculty development in the Department of Family and Community Medicine said. “Penn State will bring together a team of renowned experts in health care, public health sciences, health policy and community engagement to train researchers who can address these challenges with innovative solutions and improve the health of our communities for generations to come.”

The fellowship will welcome applicants with doctoral degrees from a variety of disciplines: medicine, public health, psychology, social work and health administration are some examples. Two fellows will be recruited to start their training this fall. In the third year of the grant, up to five fellows will be trained per year.

For more information about the fellowship and application process, visit Penn State’s website.