Penn State basketball player gets military homecoming surprise

MONT ALTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — A women’s basketball player at Penn State’s branch campus in Mont Alto, Pa. was surprised by her boyfriend after checking out of a basketball game in mid-December.

Kyah Rucker posted the video to her Instagram on December 14. Rucker says her boyfriend is in the Marines and she was under the impression that he wouldn’t make it home in time for the holidays.

When her coach pulled her out of the game, that’s when he got her attention from behind the bench.

The video has nearly 1,000 likes and has been shared widely on social media over the past couple of weeks.