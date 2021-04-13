Penn State among universities to receive grants for research towards innovation in manufacturing

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple Penn State campuses received grants to fund student research after Governor Tom Wolf approved nearly $2 million across 29 universities for projects to support innovation.

Main campus, Altoona, DuBois, and Behrend were among those 29 universities selected.

In Altoona, the $69,994 will fund research to improve electrical conductivity of aluminum and copper. Penn State DuBois received $62,004 for research to help automotive manufacturers find new technologies.

Main campus had two projects receive funding. One, under the guidance of Professor Edward De Meter, received $70,000 to research innovative ways to route fluid to make a more uniform process of making the surfaces of metals smoother, which will help to combat corrosion.

The other project on main campus is guided by Dr. Guha Manogharan, assistant professor of engineering. He and his student Paula Clares received $70,000 for innovation in AI in advanced manufacturing.

She will utilize her research to try to to predict mechanical properties of 3D printer parts. Paula says that being able to work with industry leaders will allow her to gain valuable experience, preparing her to enter the industry after receiving her Master’s degree

“Since they gave me this insight of what is being needed in the industry at the moment I’m able to incorporate that in my work,” she said.