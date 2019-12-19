Penn National gets OK to open 2nd Pennsylvania mini-casino

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state gambling regulators are approving a second license for Penn National Gaming to open a mini-casino, this time in a vacant former Sears store at a suburban York mall.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s vote Wednesday came almost two years after Penn National Gaming submitted the highest bid, just over $50 million, for the license.

It expects to open in the York Galleria Mall in late 2020 or early 2021. Penn National can operate up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games at the facility.

It also has the approval to open Hollywood Casino Morgantown, near the city of Reading.

