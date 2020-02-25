Penn College of Technology Police seeking information on missing student

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Penn College of Technology Campus Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a possible missing student.

PCT Police are looking for 18-year-old Joshua Lane Stanley. Stanley is from Warsaw, Virginia and attends Penn College of Technology in Williamsport.

Penn College posted the following message Tuesday on their Facebook page: “Penn College Police and other law enforcement agencies are aware of the report of a possible missing student and are investigating. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Penn College Police at (570) 321-5555.”

According to a flyer emailed to Eyewitness News, Joshua Stanley is a white male with brown hair, 6’0, and approximately 220 lbs.

The flyer states he was last seen walking along Route 44 near Jersey Shore on Monday, February 24 around 7:00am.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Penn College Police at (570) 321-5555 or Julie Stanley, Joshua’s mother, at 804-761-2939.